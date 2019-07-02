Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland stressed the importance of consolidating the international coalition to counter Russian aggression.
"The president thanked Canada for the consistent comprehensive support of Ukraine at the bilateral level and within the framework of multilateral cooperation formats, in particular, the G-7 and the UN," the presidential press service said on Tuesday.