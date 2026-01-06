Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 06.01.2026

Zelenskyy's economic adviser, Freeland, will leave Canadian parliament

1 min read
Zelenskyy's economic adviser, Freeland, will leave Canadian parliament
Photo: @zelenskyy.official Facebook

Chrystia Freeland, who served in various positions in the Government of Canada from 2015 to 2024, will leave the Canadian Parliament after being appointed as an ad hoc economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She will also be leaving her post as the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Ukraine Recovery.

“In the coming weeks I will also leave my seat in Parliament. I want to thank my constituents for their years of confidence in me,” she wrote on the social network X in connection with accepting a volunteer position in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is at the forefront of today’s global fight for democracy, and I welcome this chance to contribute on an unpaid basis as an economic advisor to President Zelenskyy,” Freeland made comments on her appointment.

