15:03 02.07.2019

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to register blogger Anatoliy Sharij as candidate running for parliament. He is number 1 on the Sharij Party list.

The CEC adopted the decision at a meeting on Tuesday by a majority of votes in pursuance of the Supreme Court decision of June 30, according to a statement by the Sharij Party.

In addition, the CEC decided by majority of votes to register DJ, producer Yevhen Yevtukhov (he was No. 5 on the Sharij Party list in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency) as a candidate running for parliament.

As reported, the CEC on June 24 refused to register Sharij as a candidate for elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Tags: #sharij #cec #elections
