Parliament speaker Parubiy: We cannot allow Russian observers as part of PACE mission at Rada elections in Ukraine

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Andriy Parubiy hopes for Ukrainian parliamentarians' support in efforts to prevent Russian observers at the snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine as part of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"I consider it appropriate in case the Russian delegation is reinstated at the PACE, to withdraw the invitation I sent as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to [PACE] observers [for work] in Ukraine. If they try to send Russian observers to Ukraine as part of the PACE [observation mission], we cannot allow the observers from the aggressor country to establish the democratic nature of the Ukrainian elections," he said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of leaders of parliamentary factions and groups in Kyiv on Monday.

The speaker added that he was counting on support in this issue from the Rada's relevant committee and heads of parliamentary factions.