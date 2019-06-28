Facts

16:46 28.06.2019

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Four Ukrainian citizens, who were unilaterally released after being held in the territory of Donbas outside Kyiv's control, will arrive in Kyiv from Minsk on Friday.

Chairman of the political council of the party Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk told journalists in Minsk that documents on the citizens' release and their Ukrainian passports have been handed over to him, and they can use them to fly from Minsk to Kyiv on Friday, "soon, the plane is already waiting for us."

The Ukrainians were taken to Minsk on a plane from Rostov, he said.

When asked about their incarceration conditions and what awaits them in Ukraine, the initial answer was: "No comment." The released Ukrainians then said that their relatives will meet them. When asked how they were feeling, they answered: "okay, well."

One of the released men said: "Of course, we're overcome with emotions. Why no comment? That would be rude. We're grateful to everyone who worked on our release."

They additionally said that they had found out about their return home four days ago.

Medvedchuk, in turn, said that his involvement in the Ukrainian citizens' release has nothing to do with the electoral campaign in Ukraine.

"When someone is trying to make accusations related to the elections, I would like to remind them that I have been involved in releases since May 2014. [...] I've been constantly involved in these processes," he said.

Medvedchuk said that, counting the latest four, he has facilitated the unilateral release of 489 people.

"I've already said that I have never been and am not going to be a mediator, but I represent the interests of the party, the interests of the people who want peace, and the relatives who want to see their husbands and sons back home," the politician said.

Medvedchuk said he does not know how the new authorities will act in terms of the exchange of detainees. "But in light of Mr. Zelensky's reaction yesterday, I can hardly believe that such swaps or releases will continue," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
