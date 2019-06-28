Facts

16:10 28.06.2019

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

2 min read
Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that the decision of the Constitutional Court on the unconstitutionality of the provisions of the law on the legal status of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) and the appointment of its members gives a reason to clearly define the limits of power and delimit the functions of the authorities in the country.

"This decision is the first precedent. We all have to analyze it very well. There was no doubt that there were big doubts about these powers of the president. The Constitutional Court issued a decision that he [the president] cannot do this [appoint and dismiss members of the NCER]. We must all accept this decision and think now how to live further. Indeed, there are a number of bodies, for which we must functionally determine today whether this is the competence of the president," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Stefanchuk said that Article 106 of the Constitution clearly imposes certain functions on the president, and it is necessary to bring all legislation in line with the Constitution.

"Similarly, we should bring all other legislative acts in line with the Constitution, in particular, on the competence of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council], the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, how these branches of power should interact with each other," he said.

Tags: #ncer #stefanchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 28.06.2019
Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

12:49 14.06.2019
Constitutional Court declares unconstitutional clauses on legal status of NCER, appointment of its members

Constitutional Court declares unconstitutional clauses on legal status of NCER, appointment of its members

15:12 29.05.2019
President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

17:53 28.02.2019
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

00:22 31.01.2019
Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

15:05 02.01.2019
Ukraine almost triples pace of installing renewable energy facilities in 2018, to 740 MW

Ukraine almost triples pace of installing renewable energy facilities in 2018, to 740 MW

11:44 26.12.2018
Ukrtransgaz predicts shortage of funds over gas transportation tariff reduction

Ukrtransgaz predicts shortage of funds over gas transportation tariff reduction

14:51 30.11.2018
Energy regulator postpones launch of daily gas balancing for March 1

Energy regulator postpones launch of daily gas balancing for March 1

17:16 28.11.2018
Regulator removes UAH 215 mln from Ukrenergo's tariff saved on procurement

Regulator removes UAH 215 mln from Ukrenergo's tariff saved on procurement

12:47 21.09.2018
Energy regulator refuses postponing introduction of daily gas balancing, Ukrtransgaz warns of incomplete registration of contractors

Energy regulator refuses postponing introduction of daily gas balancing, Ukrtransgaz warns of incomplete registration of contractors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

LATEST

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD