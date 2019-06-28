Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Representative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that the decision of the Constitutional Court on the unconstitutionality of the provisions of the law on the legal status of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) and the appointment of its members gives a reason to clearly define the limits of power and delimit the functions of the authorities in the country.

"This decision is the first precedent. We all have to analyze it very well. There was no doubt that there were big doubts about these powers of the president. The Constitutional Court issued a decision that he [the president] cannot do this [appoint and dismiss members of the NCER]. We must all accept this decision and think now how to live further. Indeed, there are a number of bodies, for which we must functionally determine today whether this is the competence of the president," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Stefanchuk said that Article 106 of the Constitution clearly imposes certain functions on the president, and it is necessary to bring all legislation in line with the Constitution.

"Similarly, we should bring all other legislative acts in line with the Constitution, in particular, on the competence of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council], the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, how these branches of power should interact with each other," he said.