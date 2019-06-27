Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykola Mykolenko as deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 458/2019 of June 26, 2019 was made public on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

"To appoint Mykolenko Mykola Oleksiyovych as deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine," the document says.

Major General Mykola Mykolenko was born in Kyiv region on May 19, 1967. He held the post of head of the Northern Territorial Administration of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In March 2008, he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the third degree for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening of law and order, exemplary performance of military and official duty to protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens. His decoration took place on the occasion of the Day of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.