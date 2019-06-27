Facts

14:27 27.06.2019

Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykola Mykolenko as deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Corresponding presidential decree No. 458/2019 of June 26, 2019 was made public on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

"To appoint Mykolenko Mykola Oleksiyovych as deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine," the document says.

Major General Mykola Mykolenko was born in Kyiv region on May 19, 1967. He held the post of head of the Northern Territorial Administration of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In March 2008, he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the third degree for his significant personal contribution to the strengthening of law and order, exemplary performance of military and official duty to protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens. His decoration took place on the occasion of the Day of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Tags: #appointment #national_guard #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

11:06 27.06.2019
Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

10:13 27.06.2019
Zelensky Office discusses economic problems of Donbas

Zelensky Office discusses economic problems of Donbas

10:52 26.06.2019
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

18:46 25.06.2019
Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

18:04 25.06.2019
Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

17:35 25.06.2019
Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

14:12 25.06.2019
Zelensky disappointed with PACE decision on Russia

Zelensky disappointed with PACE decision on Russia

11:33 25.06.2019
Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

17:00 24.06.2019
Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Unknown people beat ex-mayor of Konotop Semenikhin, he is in intensive care unit

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

LATEST

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Georgian prosecutors ask court to arrest opposition deputy accused of organizing riots in Tbilisi

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignore elections in merged territorial communities on June 30

Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

Russia should take steps to strengthen ceasefire in Donbas

Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Embassy of Ukraine welcomes U.S. Congress' support for sanctions against Russian gas

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD