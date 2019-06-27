European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

European Solidarity party is concerned about the threat of "destruction of the Council of Europe" in connection with the attempt to lift sanctions against Russia. The party said Ukraine's delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has remained without political support from the head of state.

"Serious concern is caused by the fact that today, during the PACE session, there were attempts to lift the sanctions imposed on Russia's delegation in response to the annexation of Crimea and military aggression in eastern Ukraine," the party's press service said on Monday.

"The Council of Europe is called the conscience of the continent. Today we are witnessing the destruction of a respected institution and the emasculation of the continent's conscience," the press release said.