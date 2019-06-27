Facts

10:26 27.06.2019

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a bill amending some laws of Ukraine on cutting electricity tariffs.

The document was registered in the parliament on June 26. The text of the bill has not been made public.

As reported, representative of the head of state in the Ukrainian government Andriy Gerus said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated the legislative change of the Rotterdam+ formula by the Rotterdam- formula in order to reduce electricity tariffs. He said that according to the document, the cost of shipping coal from Rotterdam to Ukraine should be removed from the formula. In addition, it is proposed that discounts be introduced if the quality of coal is worse. The bill also provides for a delay in the introduction of the electricity market for one year.

Tags: #electricity #tariffs #bill #gerus
Interfax-Ukraine
