Zelensky Office discusses economic problems of Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed economic problems of Donbas, the press service of the Presidential Administration reported on Facebook.

"Today, in the Office of the president of Ukraine under the leadership of First Assistant of Head of State Serhiy Shefir, with the participation of presidential adviser on economic issues Oleh Ustenko, a working meeting was held on the economic problems of Donbas," the message said.

As noted, reports on the economy of Donbas were presented by expert on regional development, International Alumni Leader in Ukraine at King's College Alexey Starodubov, as well as a number of specialists in investment, the coal and metallurgical industries, energy and water supply and other sectors of the economy.

"Particular attention was paid by the meeting participants to cooperation with international financial organizations and other donor agencies," the message says.

Based on the results of the meeting, it was decided to hold expert meetings on a regular basis to work out specific steps in the framework of the president's strategy on the development of Donbas.