Facts

10:13 27.06.2019

Zelensky Office discusses economic problems of Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky Office discusses economic problems of Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed economic problems of Donbas, the press service of the Presidential Administration reported on Facebook.

"Today, in the Office of the president of Ukraine under the leadership of First Assistant of Head of State Serhiy Shefir, with the participation of presidential adviser on economic issues Oleh Ustenko, a working meeting was held on the economic problems of Donbas," the message said.

As noted, reports on the economy of Donbas were presented by expert on regional development, International Alumni Leader in Ukraine at King's College Alexey Starodubov, as well as a number of specialists in investment, the coal and metallurgical industries, energy and water supply and other sectors of the economy.

"Particular attention was paid by the meeting participants to cooperation with international financial organizations and other donor agencies," the message says.

Based on the results of the meeting, it was decided to hold expert meetings on a regular basis to work out specific steps in the framework of the president's strategy on the development of Donbas.

Tags: #zelensky #donbass
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

11:45 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

11:06 27.06.2019
Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

09:57 27.06.2019
ICRC sends more than 300 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas uncontrolled territory

ICRC sends more than 300 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas uncontrolled territory

18:46 25.06.2019
Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

18:04 25.06.2019
Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

17:35 25.06.2019
Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

14:12 25.06.2019
Zelensky disappointed with PACE decision on Russia

Zelensky disappointed with PACE decision on Russia

11:33 25.06.2019
Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

17:00 24.06.2019
Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Unknown people beat ex-mayor of Konotop Semenikhin, he is in intensive care unit

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

LATEST

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Georgian prosecutors ask court to arrest opposition deputy accused of organizing riots in Tbilisi

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignore elections in merged territorial communities on June 30

Most Ukrainians don't know contents of Constitution, two thirds want to change it

Russia should take steps to strengthen ceasefire in Donbas

Seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 39 attacks by Russia-led forces

Embassy of Ukraine welcomes U.S. Congress' support for sanctions against Russian gas

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD