Facts

10:52 26.06.2019

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

2 min read
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Ukraine's Senior Civil Service Commission has decided to recommend to the Cabinet of Ministers to appoint First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov head of the new State Customs Service.

The commission based its decision on the outcome of the final stage of the competition for this position.

Outlining his priorities for the position, Nefyodov said he intends to change the leadership in the service, noting "particular problems."

According to Nefyodov, it is impossible to overcome smuggling in a few months, but he mentioned several steps which could be taken.

"I will work to ensure that all law enforcement agencies, each of which is a weak link, are not on customs territory," he said.

He noted the need for cooperation with the customs services of other countries and opening customs registers.

Since February 18, 2015, Nefyodov has served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade and from 2016 as First Deputy Minister.

35-year-old Nefyodov graduated with honors from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and has a master's degree in economics. In 2003-2006, he worked as an analyst for mergers and acquisitions at Golden Gate Business.

In 2006–2010, he worked at investment company Dragon Capital, where he held the position of vice president and then director of investment banking department.

In 2010, he became the managing partner of the Icon Private Equity investment fund.

Tags: #appointment #nefyodov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:19 11.06.2019
Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

11:52 19.10.2018
Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

10:52 18.09.2018
Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

14:06 27.08.2018
Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

18:27 24.07.2018
SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

12:51 16.05.2018
Economy ministry wants to start privatization of large companies from selling Centrenergo

Economy ministry wants to start privatization of large companies from selling Centrenergo

10:51 07.02.2018
Economy ministry opposes monopolization of functions of organizing trading with arrested assets by SETAM

Economy ministry opposes monopolization of functions of organizing trading with arrested assets by SETAM

10:04 08.12.2017
Bill 'Buy Ukrainian, Pay to Ukrainians' violates Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Economy ministry

Bill 'Buy Ukrainian, Pay to Ukrainians' violates Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Economy ministry

18:54 19.10.2017
Creation of Eastern Pan-European platform for IT will help develop internal IT market in Ukraine - Nefyodov

Creation of Eastern Pan-European platform for IT will help develop internal IT market in Ukraine - Nefyodov

12:01 29.09.2017
Shaping of industrial development strategy to be finished by late 2017

Shaping of industrial development strategy to be finished by late 2017

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

Klimkin suggests recalling invitation to PACE to observe elections to Rada if Assembly confirms Russia's delegation powers

CEC registers all candidates from Servant of the People party for elections

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

LATEST

JFO staff reports on first disengagement of Ukrainian units in Stanytsia Luhanska under OSCE observation

Klimkin suggests recalling invitation to PACE to observe elections to Rada if Assembly confirms Russia's delegation powers

Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

CEC registers all candidates from Servant of the People party for elections

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

Ukraine recalls Permanent Ukraine's rep to CoE for consultations in connection with PACE's decision on Russian delegation – Klimkin

Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

Ukrainian delegation to PACE asks Rada to urgently consider suspension of Ukraine in work of PACE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD