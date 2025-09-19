Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Military Ombudsman's Office and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylinska), who was previously the presidential commissioner for the protection of the rights of servicemen and their families, as the first military ombudsman, the office's press service said.

"I thank the parliamentarians for adopting my bill on the military ombudsman. This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. The law has already been signed and published. Today I signed a decree to put the law into effect – a decree on the establishment of the Military Ombudsman's Office," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he approved the regulations on the Military Ombudsman's Office, which will be a permanent auxiliary body under the president, ensuring civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces – active military personnel, fighters of volunteer formations of territorial communities, reservists on exercises, participants of the resistance movement in the occupation, and law enforcement officers participating in hostilities.

The press service explains that the military ombudsman "will resolve problematic issues regarding military service and consider complaints, may appoint inspections and develop solutions."

The ombudsman will report annually to the president and the Verkhovna Rada.

"Ahead is the launch of the institution, systematic work. It is important that this is tangible at all levels in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: we are doing what strengthens the army, we are doing what strengthens the soldiers in our army," Zelenskyy said.