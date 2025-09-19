Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 19.09.2025

Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs decree on Military Ombudsman's Office establishment, appoints Reshetylova to position

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Military Ombudsman's Office and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylinska), who was previously the presidential commissioner for the protection of the rights of servicemen and their families, as the first military ombudsman, the office's press service said.

"I thank the parliamentarians for adopting my bill on the military ombudsman. This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. The law has already been signed and published. Today I signed a decree to put the law into effect – a decree on the establishment of the Military Ombudsman's Office," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he approved the regulations on the Military Ombudsman's Office, which will be a permanent auxiliary body under the president, ensuring civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces – active military personnel, fighters of volunteer formations of territorial communities, reservists on exercises, participants of the resistance movement in the occupation, and law enforcement officers participating in hostilities.

The press service explains that the military ombudsman "will resolve problematic issues regarding military service and consider complaints, may appoint inspections and develop solutions."

The ombudsman will report annually to the president and the Verkhovna Rada.

"Ahead is the launch of the institution, systematic work. It is important that this is tangible at all levels in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: we are doing what strengthens the army, we are doing what strengthens the soldiers in our army," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #president #ombudsman #appointment

MORE ABOUT

20:44 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

19:53 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

19:38 19.09.2025
Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

20:39 15.09.2025
Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

20:18 15.09.2025
All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

19:37 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

19:58 04.09.2025
Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

21:15 03.09.2025
Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

20:52 03.09.2025
There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

20:43 02.09.2025
President signs law on eliminating obstacles to implementation of land reclamation reform

President signs law on eliminating obstacles to implementation of land reclamation reform

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Concept of three new weapons export platforms to be presented within two weeks

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

Defense Ministry launches beta test of deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities

Couple killed in Huliaipole after Russian drone strikes car

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

Trump, Xi Jinping agree to meet in person in South Korea at APEC summit

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

AD
AD