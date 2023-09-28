Facts

20:04 28.09.2023

Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

2 min read
Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video link with British actor Mark Strong, who became the ambassador of the United24 platform and supported the direction of Education and Science.

The Head of State thanked the star of the films Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman, Mysterious Murder - 2, RocknRolla, The Imitation Game for focusing his efforts on supporting Ukrainian schools.

According to the President, it is extremely important to help Ukrainian children receive a high-quality education, despite the full-scale war, given that one and a half million of them are studying remotely today, and it is necessary to return them to school classes.

"It is also a very important signal for people to return to Ukraine - that life goes on. And when children can study in modern safe schools, it is also an extremely important signal for their parents, who are on the front line today, that they can concentrate on what is happening on the battlefield and not think every second whether their children are safe," he stressed.

For his part, Mark Strong noted that it is an honor for him to become the voice of Ukrainian children in the world so that they have a better future.

"As a father of two sons, I realize the importance of high-quality education and the need to go to school, communicate with friends, and acquire not only knowledge, but also the skills necessary for adulthood. Ukrainian children deserve to get everything they need," the actor said.

According to the presidential press service, on August 5, his birthday, Mark Strong took part in a Game4Ukraine charity match in London to raise funds for the restoration of Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi Lyceum in Chernihiv region.

In almost 16 months the United24 fundraising platform, initiated by President of Ukraine Zelenskyy, has raised over $470 million in donations from more than 110 countries.

United24 ambassadors include singer and actress Barbra Streisand, American actors Mark Hamill, Liev Schreiber and Misha Collins, actresses Katheryn Winnick and Ivanna Sakhno, Imagine Dragons, Balenciaga creative director Demna, director Michel Hazanavicius, astronaut Scott Kelly, historian Timothy Snyder, British entrepreneur Richard Branson, country singer Brad Paisley, British traveler Bear Grylls, philosopher and economist Francis Fukuyama, chef José Andrés, Nobel laureates Paul Nurse, Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, prominent Ukrainian athletes Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Oleksandr Usyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tags: #envoy #appointment #united24

MORE ABOUT

12:04 26.08.2023
Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

19:57 17.08.2023
Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

20:45 25.07.2023
Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

20:13 25.07.2023
Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

20:37 22.06.2023
Zelenskyy dismisses Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus – decree

20:26 21.06.2023
Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

12:45 05.06.2023
Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

Pope's envoy to visit Kyiv on June 5-6

13:30 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with actor Misha Collins, who becomes United24 Ambassador for Humanitarian Demining

Zelenskyy meets with actor Misha Collins, who becomes United24 Ambassador for Humanitarian Demining

09:56 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: On Aug 5, Game4Ukraine football match to be held in London at initiative of Shevchenko, Zinchenko

Zelenskyy: On Aug 5, Game4Ukraine football match to be held in London at initiative of Shevchenko, Zinchenko

15:59 12.05.2023
Govt initiates possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within United24

Govt initiates possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within United24

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Over 76,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian govt

Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

Armenian opposition to stage rally in central Yerevan on Sat

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD