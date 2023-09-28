Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video link with British actor Mark Strong, who became the ambassador of the United24 platform and supported the direction of Education and Science.

The Head of State thanked the star of the films Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman, Mysterious Murder - 2, RocknRolla, The Imitation Game for focusing his efforts on supporting Ukrainian schools.

According to the President, it is extremely important to help Ukrainian children receive a high-quality education, despite the full-scale war, given that one and a half million of them are studying remotely today, and it is necessary to return them to school classes.

"It is also a very important signal for people to return to Ukraine - that life goes on. And when children can study in modern safe schools, it is also an extremely important signal for their parents, who are on the front line today, that they can concentrate on what is happening on the battlefield and not think every second whether their children are safe," he stressed.

For his part, Mark Strong noted that it is an honor for him to become the voice of Ukrainian children in the world so that they have a better future.

"As a father of two sons, I realize the importance of high-quality education and the need to go to school, communicate with friends, and acquire not only knowledge, but also the skills necessary for adulthood. Ukrainian children deserve to get everything they need," the actor said.

According to the presidential press service, on August 5, his birthday, Mark Strong took part in a Game4Ukraine charity match in London to raise funds for the restoration of Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi Lyceum in Chernihiv region.

In almost 16 months the United24 fundraising platform, initiated by President of Ukraine Zelenskyy, has raised over $470 million in donations from more than 110 countries.

United24 ambassadors include singer and actress Barbra Streisand, American actors Mark Hamill, Liev Schreiber and Misha Collins, actresses Katheryn Winnick and Ivanna Sakhno, Imagine Dragons, Balenciaga creative director Demna, director Michel Hazanavicius, astronaut Scott Kelly, historian Timothy Snyder, British entrepreneur Richard Branson, country singer Brad Paisley, British traveler Bear Grylls, philosopher and economist Francis Fukuyama, chef José Andrés, Nobel laureates Paul Nurse, Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, prominent Ukrainian athletes Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina, Oleksandr Usyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.