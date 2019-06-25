Facts

15:09 25.06.2019

Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

1 min read
Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

The Supreme Court of Austria has rejected the complaint of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash against the appellate court ruling of February 2017 to permit his extradition to the United States.

The court consistently rejected all arguments presented by defense attorneys, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The judge ruled that it is not in the Supreme Court's jurisdiction to decide on Firtash's guilt, as it may only consider the matter of observing laws by the court of appeals and decide whether his extradition may be permitted.

Despite the presence of some comments on the consideration of the case in the appellate court, in general, the Supreme Court upheld it, rejecting the claims of some prosecutors which did not affect final decision.

The final decision on whether to extradite Firtash to the United States must be made by the Minister of Justice of Austria.

Tags: #austria #court #firtash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:07 20.06.2019
NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

10:11 20.06.2019
Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

17:08 19.06.2019
Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

15:16 14.06.2019
PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

10:51 07.06.2019
Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

17:10 04.06.2019
Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

15:30 04.06.2019
Russia's comments about jurisdiction of UN's ICJ shows its contempt for law, delaying hearing – Zerkal

Russia's comments about jurisdiction of UN's ICJ shows its contempt for law, delaying hearing – Zerkal

10:44 03.06.2019
Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

17:19 31.05.2019
Supreme Court decides not to freeze assets of Ukrainian subsidiaries of banks with Russian public capital

Supreme Court decides not to freeze assets of Ukrainian subsidiaries of banks with Russian public capital

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

Ukraine recalls Permanent Ukraine's rep to CoE for consultations in connection with PACE's decision on Russian delegation – Klimkin

Ukrainian delegation to PACE asks Rada to urgently consider suspension of Ukraine in work of PACE

LATEST

Zelensky to visit Canada on July 1-3

Date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. not determined yet – Taylor

Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

Ukraine recalls Permanent Ukraine's rep to CoE for consultations in connection with PACE's decision on Russian delegation – Klimkin

Ukrainian delegation to PACE asks Rada to urgently consider suspension of Ukraine in work of PACE

Zelensky disappointed with PACE decision on Russia

Poroshenko not called for questioning to SBI about allegations made by Portnov, Shufrych – lawyer

Rights of Russian delegation to PACE protested, their approval postponed for 24 hours

PM: Russia's return to PACE creates great threats for PACE itself

CEC registers over 250 observers from foreign states, intl organizations for snap parliamentary election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD