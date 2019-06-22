SBI receives claim from Opposition Bloc MPs about seizure of state power by Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has received a deputy claim signed by parliamentarians Vasyl Nimchenko and Nestor Shufrych (both from the Opposition Bloc faction), that the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman committed the seizure of state power.

"According to the ZN.UA ezine, a month ago, the State Bureau of Investigations received a deputy appeal-message signed by deputies Vasyl Nimchenko (by the way, a retired judge of the Constitutional Court) and Nestor Shufrych. In it, parliamentarians associated with Medvedchuk, claim: former President Poroshenko, Speaker Parubiy and Prime Minister Groysman, "acting jointly, in collusion, with the direct intent to seize the state power in an unconstitutional and illegal way (...) resorted to abuse of official position and direct violation of constitutional norms ...," says the article by Viktoria Morozova, published in the Kyiv-based ZN.UA (Mirror Weekly) ezine.

The complainants say that Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman committed "crimes involving the seizure of state power, collusion on its seizure, abuse of power and official position."

From the point of view of Nimchenko and Shufrych, at the time of Groysman's appointment as prime minister there was no coalition in the parliament formed in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution. The deputies consider this a direct violation of the Basic Law and a criminal offense, asking the SBI to consider their appeal as a report of a crime and to enter relevant materials into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.