12:35 21.06.2019

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has revealed a fact of embezzling public funds provided for reconstruction of the National Cancer Institute (Kyiv) by officials of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the State Construction Center and private businessmen.

As the press center of the SBU reported on its Facebook page on Thursday, SBU officers together with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) raided the Health Ministry and the State Construction Center of the Health Ministry.

"During the pretrial investigation it was established that officials of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, acting in collusion with officials of the State Construction Center and private entrepreneurs, appropriated budget funds on a particularly large scale," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, they seized funds allocated by the government for the implementation of the public investment project Reconstruction and Expansion of the National Cancer Institute located in 33/43, Lomonosov Street in the Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv.

The pretrial investigation is continuing as part of the criminal proceedings opened under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation).

Interfax-Ukraine
