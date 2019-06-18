Facts

17:59 18.06.2019

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

1 min read
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

The U.S. Congress has approved the entire security assistance package in the amount of $ 250 million, which should be provided to Ukraine in 2019 through the Pentagon to strengthen national security and defense, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington has reported.

"Thus, Washington recognized that Ukraine keeps moving along the path of reforms, a demonstration of which, including the steady implementation of the provisions of the law on national security adopted last year," the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The information says that the relevant structures of the U.S. Department of Defense have already begun the procedure for concluding contracts for the supply of equipment and the provision of services for the defense sector of Ukraine at the expense of the budget for 2019.

"The current security assistance package provides our state with both non-lethal and lethal defensive weapons, with a separate focus on supporting the Ukrainian Navy," the embassy noted and thanked the American partners for their continued strong support in fighting Russian aggression.

Tags: #usa #pentagon #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.06.2019
Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

18:16 18.06.2019
Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

16:54 18.06.2019
Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

Charges to be brought against four involved in MH17 downing in Donbas in 2014 after their names made public

LATEST

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Merkel welcomes renewal of Normandy format within Minsk process

Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine renews work after bomb scare

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD