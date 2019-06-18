U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

The U.S. Congress has approved the entire security assistance package in the amount of $ 250 million, which should be provided to Ukraine in 2019 through the Pentagon to strengthen national security and defense, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington has reported.

"Thus, Washington recognized that Ukraine keeps moving along the path of reforms, a demonstration of which, including the steady implementation of the provisions of the law on national security adopted last year," the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The information says that the relevant structures of the U.S. Department of Defense have already begun the procedure for concluding contracts for the supply of equipment and the provision of services for the defense sector of Ukraine at the expense of the budget for 2019.

"The current security assistance package provides our state with both non-lethal and lethal defensive weapons, with a separate focus on supporting the Ukrainian Navy," the embassy noted and thanked the American partners for their continued strong support in fighting Russian aggression.