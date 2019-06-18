Facts

16:50 18.06.2019

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

1 min read
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna faction, has appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the need to check and stop bringing the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) to artificial bankruptcy for a shadow sale for a pittance, while the politician's team submits the relevant statements to the State Bureau of Investigation and the NABU.

"Now, the controlling share of the GTS [the construction of which costs approximately EUR300 billion] is being prepared for transfer to unknown investors. Ukraine is deprived of the second most important national treasure, which is now still in state ownership," Tymoshenko said at a meeting of the conciliation council.

She expressed concern that Ukrtransgaz is being brought to artificial bankruptcy.

"I expect that today the president will immediately send his control and auditing team to NJSC Naftogaz and check why our GTS has been brought to artificial bankruptcy, and will give an order to stop this," Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #gts #nabu #tymoshenko #ukraine #zelensky
18:45 18.06.2019
Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

18:16 18.06.2019
Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

17:59 18.06.2019
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Interfax-Ukraine
