Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna faction, has appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the need to check and stop bringing the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) to artificial bankruptcy for a shadow sale for a pittance, while the politician's team submits the relevant statements to the State Bureau of Investigation and the NABU.

"Now, the controlling share of the GTS [the construction of which costs approximately EUR300 billion] is being prepared for transfer to unknown investors. Ukraine is deprived of the second most important national treasure, which is now still in state ownership," Tymoshenko said at a meeting of the conciliation council.

She expressed concern that Ukrtransgaz is being brought to artificial bankruptcy.

"I expect that today the president will immediately send his control and auditing team to NJSC Naftogaz and check why our GTS has been brought to artificial bankruptcy, and will give an order to stop this," Tymoshenko said.