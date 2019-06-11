Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed acting heads of regional state administrations in 12 regions.

The relevant decrees dated June 11 were published on the presidential website.

In particular, Viacheslav Kucher was appointed acting head of the Regional State Administration in Kyiv region; Natalia Romanova in Chernihiv region; Volodymyr Kalnychenko in Khmelnytsky region; Ivan Krysak in Ternopil region; Vadym Akperov in Sumy region; and Viacheslav Bon in Mykolaiv region.

Rostyslav Zamlynsky became acting head of Lviv Regional State Administration, Serhiy Kovalenko in Kirovohrad region, Maria Savka in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ella Slepyan in Zaporizhia region, Ivan Duran in Zakarpattia, and Oleksandr Kyrychuk in Volyn region.

As deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka reported earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky earlier dismissed or removed from office 15 heads of the regional state administrations. Interfax-Ukraine was told that governors in 12 of the 15 regions mentioned by Riaboshapka were dismissed, while in Odesa, Poltava, and Kherson, where there were acting heads before, they were removed from office.