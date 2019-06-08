Leader of Strength and Honor party Smeshko names first ten leaders on list of candidates in parliamentary election

The five leaders of the Strength and Honor political party to participate in the snap parliamentary election include party leader Ihor Smeshko, MP from Samopomich parliamentary faction Olena Sotnyk, Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars leader, MP from the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction Refat Chubarov, MP from Samopomich Ivan Miroshnychenko and Ex-Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Volodymyr Zamana, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported from the congress of the party held in Kyiv on Saturday.

The top ten leaders also include former Deputy Housing and Utilities Minister Olha Romaniuk, Doctor of Economics, ex-deputy chairman of the State Property Fund Andriy Haidutsky, MP from Samopomich Iryna Sysoyenko, former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine — head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, lieutenant-general Volodymyr Tymoshenko and former head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Anatoliy Makarenko.