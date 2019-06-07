Zelensky discusses High Anti-Corruption Court launch with its leaders, Supreme Court president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with head of the Supreme Court Valentyna Danishevska, and head of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Olena Tanasevych to discuss the HACC launch.

"We want to help the HACC solve problems to enable its swift launch," Zelensky was quoted by his press service as saying on Friday.

Efficient anti-corruption action is a requirement of Ukrainian society, the meeting participants said.

The attendees additionally discussed the HACC's readiness to begin work on September 5, in particular as regards premises and workplaces for judges.