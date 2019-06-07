Similar remarks by Zelensky, Poroshenko show position of Ukraine remains constant

The similarity of remarks made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint briefing with European Council President Donald Tusk with those made by Ukraine's fifth President Petro Poroshenko at the congress of the European Solidarity Party demonstrates the unchanged position of the country's leadership, Zelensky's Spokeswoman Yulia Mendel has said.

"President Zelensky read all the speeches, and if he did not agree with the messages, he changed them. If Zelensky agreed with remarks, which he made yesterday… it shows that the position of Ukraine remains the same," Mendel said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Mendel said repetition of identical remarks could also indicate a problem with how Ukraine's state institutions are working.

"If the presidential administration cannot rely on the Foreign Ministry, then how can we talk about cooperation? If the system does not work, then it needs to be restored," she said.

In turn, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin said the remarks had been prepared for Europe Day (May 18), and later were used to prepare for President Zelensky's visit to Brussels.