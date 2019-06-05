Facts

15:49 05.06.2019

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

1 min read
Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

The Cabinet of Ministers will make a number of decisions for the timely launch of the electricity market and will direct all efforts to implement them until July 1, so that the new model of the market could be introduced on time, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said this at a government meeting.

He noted that the launch of the market is stipulated by the law on the electricity market, adopted by the parliament and meeting all European standards.

"Discussions are underway to postpone the date of its introduction, but this is purely the competence of the Ukrainian parliament. The government has only one opportunity, it is to comply with the rule of law and launch the electricity market from July 1, whether we want it or not," Groysman said.

At the same time, according to him, when the market is launched, it is necessary to eliminate the Rotterdam+ formula (according to which the cost of coal is calculated in the cost structure of the electric power of thermal power plants).

Tags: #groysman #electricity #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.06.2019
Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

15:07 05.06.2019
PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

14:08 05.06.2019
Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

13:32 05.06.2019
Five political parties could enter parliament

Five political parties could enter parliament

13:32 05.06.2019
Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

11:24 05.06.2019
Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

10:51 05.06.2019
Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

10:12 05.06.2019
Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

10:06 05.06.2019
Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

09:44 05.06.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Five political parties could enter parliament

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

LATEST

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Secretary, chairman of SBI's public control council submit statements attesting to Truba's crimes - Lysenko

Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia's comments about jurisdiction of UN's ICJ shows its contempt for law, delaying hearing – Zerkal

Zelensky arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

Russia-led forces mount 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; no Joint Forces casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD