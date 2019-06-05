Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

The Cabinet of Ministers will make a number of decisions for the timely launch of the electricity market and will direct all efforts to implement them until July 1, so that the new model of the market could be introduced on time, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said this at a government meeting.

He noted that the launch of the market is stipulated by the law on the electricity market, adopted by the parliament and meeting all European standards.

"Discussions are underway to postpone the date of its introduction, but this is purely the competence of the Ukrainian parliament. The government has only one opportunity, it is to comply with the rule of law and launch the electricity market from July 1, whether we want it or not," Groysman said.

At the same time, according to him, when the market is launched, it is necessary to eliminate the Rotterdam+ formula (according to which the cost of coal is calculated in the cost structure of the electric power of thermal power plants).