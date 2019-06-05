Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov declares that he is not going to resign in connection with the murder of a 5-year-old child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky of Kyiv region, but notes that the Verkhovna Rada may decide the issue of his resignation.

After a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, answering a question from journalists whether he intends to personally write a letter of resignation, the minister said: "I will not write a letter of resignation either, but the question of my resignation can be considered in an appropriate order by this parliament, or the next one, or someone else," he said.