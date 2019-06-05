Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Kyiv Mayor and UDAR party leader Vitali Klitschko has said his party will take part in the extraordinary parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21, 2019. He offered ex-Georgia President and ex-Odesa Regional State Administration head Mikheil Saakashvili to lead the party.

"I saw today the appeal of Mikheil Saakashvili, whose political force created obstacles for participation in the elections. Therefore, I am ready to lend a political leverage. I am sure that our union will redouble its efforts for change in the country, and together we have a plan for changes and people who are able to implement it. I remain the leader of the UDAR party. I propose Saakashvili head the party," he said in his video on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Klitschko said he supports the steps taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at effective reforming the state and bringing Ukraine closer to the EU and NATO.