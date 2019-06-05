Facts

11:24 05.06.2019

Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

1 min read
Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Kyiv Mayor and UDAR party leader Vitali Klitschko has said his party will take part in the extraordinary parliamentary elections scheduled for July 21, 2019. He offered ex-Georgia President and ex-Odesa Regional State Administration head Mikheil Saakashvili to lead the party.

"I saw today the appeal of Mikheil Saakashvili, whose political force created obstacles for participation in the elections. Therefore, I am ready to lend a political leverage. I am sure that our union will redouble its efforts for change in the country, and together we have a plan for changes and people who are able to implement it. I remain the leader of the UDAR party. I propose Saakashvili head the party," he said in his video on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Klitschko said he supports the steps taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at effective reforming the state and bringing Ukraine closer to the EU and NATO.

Tags: #saakashvili #udar #ukraine #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 05.06.2019
Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

15:49 05.06.2019
Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

15:07 05.06.2019
PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

14:08 05.06.2019
Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

13:32 05.06.2019
Five political parties could enter parliament

Five political parties could enter parliament

13:32 05.06.2019
Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

10:51 05.06.2019
Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

10:12 05.06.2019
Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

10:06 05.06.2019
Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

09:44 05.06.2019
Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky sees countering Russian aggression, consolidation of international support of Ukraine among his priorities

Cabinet will make number of decisions for timely launch of electricity market – Groysman

Five political parties could enter parliament

Avakov says not going to resign in connection with killing the child in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky

Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

LATEST

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Secretary, chairman of SBI's public control council submit statements attesting to Truba's crimes - Lysenko

Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia's comments about jurisdiction of UN's ICJ shows its contempt for law, delaying hearing – Zerkal

Zelensky arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

Kyiv denies reports on possible dates of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Russia must report on MH17 crash – Pompeo

Russia-led forces mount 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; no Joint Forces casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD