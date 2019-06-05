Two KIA, three WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA) and another three as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On June 4, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated cease-fire regime 16 times, three of them using 120-mm and 82-mm caliber banned by the Minsk agreements. The enemy also attacked our defenders from infantry, anti-tank missile systems, and various grenade launchers systems, large-caliber machine guns, automatic small arms and sniper weapons ... As a result of enemy shelling, two soldiers of the JFO have been killed, another three Ukrainian defenders have been injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.