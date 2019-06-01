Trump invites Zelensky to Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to pay an official visit to Washington, the newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly) said on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky received the invitation on May 31 and the visit may take place in August-September, "after a meeting between the U.S. president and the Russian one."

Meanwhile, neither Washington, nor Kyiv have officially confirmed this information.