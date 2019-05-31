Facts

10:37 31.05.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Thursday, May 30, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On May 30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire regime eight times, four of them using the 122-mm caliber and 120-mm and 82-mm artillery systems banned by the Minsk agreements, from armament of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy caliber machine guns and small arms ... Two soldiers of the Joint Forces were injured as a result of the shelling. The enemy received an adequate response for each shelling," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

