Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

Legislators from Lviv Regional Council have issued an address to President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him not to ignore the status of the official language and to use it in his public appearances at all times.

"Some of your public speeches have been delivered in contravention of the law on the obligatory use of the official language in speeches, commentaries, and interviews, which, in turn, violates the people's right to receive such information and understand it," the Lviv lawmakers said in their address posted on Lviv Regional Council's website.

The lawmakers pointed out that Article 10 of the Ukrainian constitution stipulates that the Ukrainian language is the only official language of the country.

Additionally, "the president of a warring country must fully exclude the Russian language from his use in public affairs as the official language of Russia, the aggressor state," the address said.