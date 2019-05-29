Rada successfully voted for only one decision on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada was able to pass only one measure, a resolution on a change in the administrative-territorial structure of Donetsk region, although more than 40 bills were put on the agenda.

On Tuesday, there were about 170 deputies and bills, which were put to the vote by the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Paruby, did not even gain the minimum number of votes in support – 226, an Interfax-Ukraine agency's correspondent reported.