15:06 28.05.2019

Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Ukraine on May 30, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

"On Thursday, German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will arrive in Kyiv on a visit," Melnyk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In turn, speaker for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Kateryna Zelenko said in her comment to Interfax-Ukraine that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was also expected to visit Kyiv on Thursday.

"There will be a joint visit of the heads of foreign ministries of Germany and France," she said on Tuesday.

The format of possible meetings with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is now being worked out, she said.

Interfax-Ukraine
