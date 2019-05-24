Zelensky discusses steps on Donbas issue with Merkel, plans on phone call with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and plans to have a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron soon, a statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Friday said.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Angela Merkel reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying efforts to restore peace in Donbas, including efforts in the Normandy format. The sides also agreed on the first joint steps in this direction," the statement said.

Zelensky and Merkel also discussed the first events to maintain the countries' active political dialogue at high level. Special attention was given to the situation in militants-controlled territories of Donbas.

"The president of Ukraine plans to hold a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron in the near future," it said.