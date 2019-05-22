Facts

12:57 22.05.2019

Zelensky appoints Bakanov SBU's first deputy chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ivan Bakanov First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Corresponding presidential decree of Ukraine No. 316/2019 dated May 22, 2019 was published on the website of the head of state.

"Appoint Bakanov Ivan Hennadiyovych as the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document says.

According to data from open sources, Ivan Bakanov was born in Kryvy Rih in 1974. He is a close friend of Volodymyr Zelensky. He graduated from the Academy of Labor, Social Relations and Tourism in Moscow. He headed LLC Studio Kvartal 95 from January 25, 2013. Bakanov is the leader of the party "Servant of the People" from December 2017. He headed the election headquarters of Volodymyr Zelensky in the elections of 2019. Bakanov is married, and has a son - a student of the National Economic University named after Vadym Hetman.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu #ukraine #bakanov
