Facts

10:48 22.05.2019

Zelensky appoints Gerus as his representative in Cabinet

Head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, has appointed ex-member of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Andriy Gerus to the position of the presidential representative in the Cabinet of Ministers.

"To appoint Gerus Andriy Mykhailovych as the representative of the president of Ukraine in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," decree No. 314/2019, published on the website of the head of state on Wednesday morning says.

Tags: #zelensky #cabinet_of_ministers #ukraine
