Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

The Russian Federation asks to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language," spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations Oleg Nikolenko has said.

"It has become known today that the delegation of the Russian Federation appealed to the President of the UN Security Council with a request to convene a meeting in connection with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the national language. The meeting may take place on Monday," he wrote on Facebook.

Nikolenko noted that the functioning of the Ukrainian language in Ukraine in no way threatens international peace and security, the maintenance of which is the task of the UN Security Council, therefore, "there is no point in commenting on this absurd request, which has surprised not only Ukraine."

"This law is our internal question, which the Kremlin is trying to politicize," Nikolenko said.

He sees such Russia's attempts as an attempt to marginalize the world's key security platform, "to turn it into an evening show used to be aired on Russia's major propaganda channel."

"The decision on the date and time of the meeting should be approved by the president. In May, it is the head of Indonesia's delegation," he added.

As reported, on April 25, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, passed as a whole a draft law on the Ukrainian language, which provides for the mandatory use of the national language by government agencies, local self-government and in other spheres of public life.

On May 15, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the document, and on May 16, the text of the law was published in the official press.