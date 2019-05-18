Facts

14:17 18.05.2019

Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

2 min read
Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

The Russian Federation asks to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language," spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations Oleg Nikolenko has said.

"It has become known today that the delegation of the Russian Federation appealed to the President of the UN Security Council with a request to convene a meeting in connection with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the national language. The meeting may take place on Monday," he wrote on Facebook.

Nikolenko noted that the functioning of the Ukrainian language in Ukraine in no way threatens international peace and security, the maintenance of which is the task of the UN Security Council, therefore, "there is no point in commenting on this absurd request, which has surprised not only Ukraine."

"This law is our internal question, which the Kremlin is trying to politicize," Nikolenko said.

He sees such Russia's attempts as an attempt to marginalize the world's key security platform, "to turn it into an evening show used to be aired on Russia's major propaganda channel."

"The decision on the date and time of the meeting should be approved by the president. In May, it is the head of Indonesia's delegation," he added.

As reported, on April 25, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, passed as a whole a draft law on the Ukrainian language, which provides for the mandatory use of the national language by government agencies, local self-government and in other spheres of public life.

On May 15, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the document, and on May 16, the text of the law was published in the official press.

Tags: #russia #language_policy #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 18.05.2019
Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

17:21 18.05.2019
Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

15:25 18.05.2019
Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

15:18 18.05.2019
Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

15:18 18.05.2019
Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

14:25 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

14:13 18.05.2019
No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

13:26 18.05.2019
Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

13:01 18.05.2019
Zelensky team proposes 'direct democracy': referendums, popular initiatives and 'popular veto' – Stefanchuk

Zelensky team proposes 'direct democracy': referendums, popular initiatives and 'popular veto' – Stefanchuk

12:05 18.05.2019
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

Turchynov resigns as Ukrainian defense secretary

LATEST

U.S. ex-ambassador Taylor offered to become temporary charge d’affairs to Ukraine

Another 15 soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded in Donbas to be treated in Bundeswehr clinics - German Embassy

Avakov arrived in Italy on a trial of Ukrainian Markiv

Turchynov resigns as Ukrainian defense secretary

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD