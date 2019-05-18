Facts

13:01 18.05.2019

Zelensky team proposes 'direct democracy': referendums, popular initiatives and 'popular veto' – Stefanchuk

2 min read
Zelensky team proposes 'direct democracy': referendums, popular initiatives and 'popular veto' – Stefanchuk

The team of President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggests introducing in Ukraine a system of democracy based on the principle of "direct democracy," which will include fair and high-quality referendums, a mandatory response to popular initiatives and a "people's veto" on decisions taken by key authorities.

"The system of people power that we suggest is a system that is called "direct democracy" throughout the world. We studied the experience of the Scandinavian countries, Switzerland, Canada, the United States, and from each country we tried to take those things that would enable people to feel real control and power in this state," Zelensky's ideologist Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is in charge of reforming state institutions and law-making work, said on the 112.Ukraine TV channel.

He noted that it is necessary to revive the system of fair, correct and high-quality referendums. "As we don't understand why the referendum, which gave birth to Ukraine as a state, has never been used for the benefit of Ukraine after that?" Stefanchuk stressed.

Zelensky's advisor also pointed out the importance of the issue of popular initiatives. "These are not petitions which are written many times and not executed. There will be a mandatory approach to respond to all popular initiatives, both at the national and at the local level," he explained.

Stefanchuk pointed out that the third and conceptually important issue is the "response system" of the highest authorities. "When a person, people, nation have the opportunity not only to recall a deputy, carry out the procedure of impeachment of the president, but also to veto the decisions taken, that is, the system of "people's veto," he noted.

Tags: #democracy #zelensky #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 18.05.2019
Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

17:21 18.05.2019
Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

15:25 18.05.2019
Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

15:18 18.05.2019
Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

15:18 18.05.2019
Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

14:25 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

14:17 18.05.2019
Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

14:13 18.05.2019
No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

13:26 18.05.2019
Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

Energy resources in Ukraine need to be transferred from politics to economy, presence of state in human life to be reduced – Zelensky's advisor

12:05 18.05.2019
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

Russia convenes UN Security Council due to adoption of Ukrainian language law by Rada

No matter how long our path on returning Crimea is, we will go it along with Crimean Tatars - Zelensky on anniversary of Crimean Tatars' deportation

LATEST

U.S. ex-ambassador Taylor offered to become temporary charge d’affairs to Ukraine

Another 15 soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces wounded in Donbas to be treated in Bundeswehr clinics - German Embassy

Avakov arrived in Italy on a trial of Ukrainian Markiv

Turchynov resigns as Ukrainian defense secretary

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD