Facts

11:55 18.05.2019

U.S. ex-ambassador Taylor offered to become temporary charge d’affairs to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of State suggested that William Taylor, who worked as an ambassador in Kyiv in 2006–2009, become charge d’affairs to Ukraine, the ZN.UA edition reported referring to sources in Washington.

According to the ezine, the temporary envoy will tentatively head the U.S. Embassy for at least a year, or even until the presidential elections in the United States in 2020.

"ZN.UA notes that Taylor is familiar with the situation in Ukraine, he constantly keeps abreast of the defense sphere, knows the situation in Donbas and understands economic issues.

As reported, in early May it became known that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch finishes her work on May 20.

