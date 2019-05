President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Vasyl Servatiuk as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Corresponding presidential decree of Ukraine No. 233/2019 dated May 16, 2019 was published on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

"To appoint Servatiuk Vasyl Mykolayovych Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Tajikistan," the document says.