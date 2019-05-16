Facts

10:14 16.05.2019

U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy


U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

The House of Representatives of U.S. Congress has started the formal process of approving a draft 2020 defense budget foreseeing $250 million in assistance for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has said.

The Subcommittee on Defense of the House Appropriations Committee has endorsed the draft 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The amount of the funds proposed for Ukraine's security assistance is set at $250 million. Of this amount, $50 million is proposed to be sent solely to shipments of lethal weapons for defense," the embassy said.

As noted, the document provides that the funds should also be funneled into the implementation of such programs as training of military personnel, the supply of military hardware and equipment, logistics support, intelligence support for Ukraine's armed and security forces.

In addition, the embassy added that "in the future, the document must be endorsed by the full composition of the Appropriations Committee, voted by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then submitted to the U.S. President for signature."

Tags: #usa #budget #ukraine
