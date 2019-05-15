NABU issues notice of suspicion to ex-commander of National Guard Allerov, company director, appraiser, all three held in pretrial detention facility

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have notified former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Yuriy Allerov, the director general of a development company and an appraiser of suspicion of seizing property of the National Guard in the amount of over UAH 81 million.

"The ex-commander of the National Guard, the director general of a development company and an appraiser have received suspicion notices of seizing property of the National Guard in the amount of UAH 81.64 million. All three suspects, who were detained on May 14, 2019, are being held in a pretrial detention facility," the NABU said on its Facebook page.