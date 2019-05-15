Facts

13:13 15.05.2019

NABU issues notice of suspicion to ex-commander of National Guard Allerov, company director, appraiser, all three held in pretrial detention facility

1 min read
NABU issues notice of suspicion to ex-commander of National Guard Allerov, company director, appraiser, all three held in pretrial detention facility

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have notified former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Yuriy Allerov, the director general of a development company and an appraiser of suspicion of seizing property of the National Guard in the amount of over UAH 81 million.

"The ex-commander of the National Guard, the director general of a development company and an appraiser have received suspicion notices of seizing property of the National Guard in the amount of UAH 81.64 million. All three suspects, who were detained on May 14, 2019, are being held in a pretrial detention facility," the NABU said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #allerov #nabu #national_guard #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 16.05.2019
New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

13:30 16.05.2019
NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

10:14 16.05.2019
U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

17:30 15.05.2019
Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

15:07 15.05.2019
Kremlin may actively interfere in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Kremlin may actively interfere in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

13:36 15.05.2019
Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

11:30 15.05.2019
President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

10:33 15.05.2019
Filaret says church schism caused by Metropolitan Epiphanius' violation of agreements

Filaret says church schism caused by Metropolitan Epiphanius' violation of agreements

09:58 15.05.2019
Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

17:03 14.05.2019
Ex-commander of National Guard Allerov detained on suspicion of embezzling UAH 81 mln – NABU

Ex-commander of National Guard Allerov detained on suspicion of embezzling UAH 81 mln – NABU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

LATEST

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Wednesday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

Businessman Kolomoisky reportedly returns to Ukraine – media

Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

Ukrainian prosecutor general set to share Burisma case materials with U.S. agencies

Interference in U.S. presidential election carried out by U.S. citizens, top officials from Ukraine's territory – Lutsenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD