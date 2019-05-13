Poroshenko expects sanctions against Russia to be extended at EU's June summit

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expects sanctions against the Russian Federation to be extended at the European Union's June summit.

"Much attention has been paid [at a recent meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk] to the continuation of the sanctions, and our work that has been done in recent months gives us grounds for optimism – not even for restrained optimism, but for [realistic] optimism that sanctions against the Russian Federation over the failure to implement the Minsk agreements [on Donbas, eastern Ukraine] will definitely be extended at on the June summit of the European Union," Poroshenko told journalists after a meeting with Tusk in Brussels on Monday.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told reporters in Brussels that Ukraine was ready to give up the Minsk agreements in the event some European states succeed in lifting the sanctions pressure from the Russian Federation at the Council of Europe.

"They asked me yesterday how the Council of Europe [will act on sanctions against Russia]. I told them honestly that if they do what several countries want to do, then I would stand up the same day and say that, firstly, we no longer have the Minsk accords and, secondly, the agreement was killed not only by Moscow but by you as well," Klimkin told journalists in Brussels on Monday.