Tymoshenko initiates creation of national commission for investigation of corruption of officials from 'old government'

Leader of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction Yulia Tymoshenko is in favor of creating a national commission to investigate corruption crimes of officials associated with the "old government."

"I advise the new president to create a national commission to investigate criminal and corruption crimes of the old government and make it a supranational body in order to attract all the country's forces and immediately bring those responsible to justice," Tymoshenko said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of faction and group leaders of the Parliament on Monday.

The politician stressed that the Batkivschyna team is ready for constructive cooperation in this direction.