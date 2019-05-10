NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to meet with Poroshenko on May 13

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, May 13, will hold a meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the organization's headquarters.

According to the press service of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, communication with the press after the meeting is not foreseen.

This will be the last meeting of Poroshenko with the NATO Secretary General at the post of the president of Ukraine. He will be replaced by president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky at this post soon.

It is planned that the head of state on May 13-14 will be in Brussels, where he will take part in a number of events dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.