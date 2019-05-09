Facts

17:11 09.05.2019

Armed Forces ready to resist Russia's attempts to worsen situation in eastern Ukraine – Deputy NSDC secretary

2 min read
The Armed Forces of Ukraine is ready to resist Russia's attempts to worsen the situation in eastern Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Serhiy Kryvonos has said.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces is ready to resist. It has great experience, it has a fairly high level of both professionalism and patriotism and is able to fight back Russia's attempts to worsen the situation inside the country," Kryvonos said on Wednesday on Voice of America TV, responding to the question whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces is ready for a possible deterioration of the situation in the east of Ukraine before the parliamentary elections.

Kryvonos also said that the object of an information attack from the Russian Federation is the population of Ukraine.

"We are considering... issues about overcoming the active information attack by the Russian Federation on the population of Ukraine. And the main task of the information attack is to deteriorate the situation in the country with the hands and brains of the Ukrainians themselves. And every Ukrainian should clearly understand this," Kryvonos said.

The deputy secretary of NSDC also did not rule out the possible interference of the Russian Federation in the work of the energy system of Ukraine with the help of cyber attacks.

"We are still in the state when our energy dependence on Russia still exists and Russia can influence it," Kryvonos said. According to him, measures have been developed that will significantly minimize these risks.

"Certain steps have been developed that, when implemented by the new leadership, the new team can significantly reduce these attempts. Let's hope that the selection of people for the team of the new president will be professional," the deputy secretary of NSDC said.

