Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent arrives in Ukraine to discuss reforms, Russian aggression
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent has arrived in Ukraine to discuss bilateral partnership, reforms and Russian aggression with representatives of the Ukrainian government, the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine said.
"We welcome Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent back to Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian officials about USUkrainePartnership, Ukraine's political and economic reforms, and Russian aggression," it said on Facebook on Wednesday.