Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Kyiv Mayor, Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has discussed the situation in Ukraine after the presidential and before the parliamentary elections with Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker.

The mayor met with the special representative in Washington (U.S.), the official Facebook page of Klitschko says.

"They talked about the situation in Ukraine after the presidential and on the eve of the parliamentary elections. About the serious challenges facing Ukraine and about the support of our partners for the Euro-Atlantic course of the Ukrainian state," it reads.