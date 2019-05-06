Facts

16:18 06.05.2019

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

1 min read
Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

 Outgoing Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky to properly take care of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"I ask my successor as president not to repeat the mistakes of my predecessors and to properly take care of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because a strong army will protect Ukraine under any circumstances. I believe that with joint efforts we will be able to return peace to the whole territory of the Ukrainian state," Poroshenko said at a meeting with military personnel of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Monday in Donetsk region.

The commander-in-chief also thanked the servicemen for their valorous service.

"My assistants counted that in five years I made almost 40 trips to eastern Ukraine, 25 of them to the contact line. This visit today, probably, is my last as president," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #zelensky #poroshenko #armed
