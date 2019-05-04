Facts

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

The Ukrainian Embassy to the United States, in cooperation with the "Revived Soldiers Ukraine" Foundation, organized a charity auction and concert of the Ukrainian violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk, and will transfer the proceeds to the rehabilitation center "Next Step Ukraine," the press service of the diplomatic department said.

"With the funds raised from the concert and the auction, prostheses will be purchased for three soldiers, the rest will be transferred to support the paralyzed of "Next Step Ukraine" rehabilitation center, which is located in Ukraine," it said on Facebook.

In addition, before the concert, ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly addressed the assembled guests with gratitude for their attention to the charity events of the embassy and Ukrainian-U.S. volunteer organizations that provide an opportunity to help Ukrainian soldiers and veterans.

Also, Chaly and Iryna Vashchuk, the president of the Foundation "Revived Soldiers Ukraine," congratulated and thanked for participating in the event of the Ukrainian military Maksym Shkabiuk, who is undergoing rehabilitation in the United States after receiving serious injuries during the fighting in Donbas.

Tags: #usa #embassy #ukraine
