Facts

16:06 02.05.2019

Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

On Wednesday, May 1, at 10:30 p.m., the Rivne NPP connected the second unit to the country's power grid after the completion of a major preventive maintenance, the press service of the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

Thus, as of Thursday morning, 11 of the 15 power units of four operating Ukrainian NPPs are in operation.

Indicators characterizing the radiation, fire and environmental status at industrial sites of all NPPs of the country are within the normal range.

The Rivne NPP is located in the city of Varash in the northwest of Ukraine's Rivne region. The NPP is using four energy units with total capacity of 2,935 MW: the unit No.1 with the VVER-440 reactor and the capacity of 420,000 kW since 1980, the unit No. 2 with the VVER-440 reactor and the capacity of 410,000 kW since 1981, the unit No.3 with the VVER-1000 reactor and the capacity of 1 million kW since 1986, and the unit No. 4 with the VVER-1000 reactor and the capacity of 1 million kW since 2004.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

