11:09 02.05.2019

Illegally built high-rise apartment house in Lviv first demolished in Ukraine

A seven-story residential building built in violation of the Ukrainian legislation in Lviv was demolished, which was a first case of demolishing the illegally built house in Ukraine, according to a posting on the official website of the Lviv City Council.

"In Lviv, for the first time in Ukraine, a seven-story illegally built house was demolished. There are no precedents for demolishing an apartment house of this size, built without documents," the city council said in a statement.

According to the city council, this is a house located at 259, Lychakivska Street. As of today, it has been completely demolished.

"It remains only to remove construction debris. Dismantling works lasted about a month: first the roof was demolished, then the load-bearing components were destroyed, the house was further demolished in sections. The demolition was financed using funds from the executive proceedings. A contractor carried out the work," Head of the legal department of the Inspectorate of the State Architectural and Construction Supervision of Lviv Sviatoslav Kindrativ.

Lviv City Mayor Adnriy Sadovy said that this precedent should be a warning to all developers on the need to comply with urban planning legislation.

Interfax-Ukraine
